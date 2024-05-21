Barclays upgrades HP (HPQ) to a Hold

HP (HPQ – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $30.00 price target from Barclays analyst Tim Long today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.82.

According to TipRanks, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 61.78% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple, Cisco Systems, and HP.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HP with a $31.11 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.00 and a one-year low of $24.77. Currently, HP has an average volume of 7.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HPQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HP (HPQ) Company Description:

HP Inc. was formed following the split of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015 and is among the world’s top five personal computer manufacturers. The company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises.

