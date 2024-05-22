Barclays Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for HP is 32.56. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of 32.69.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 58,985MM, an increase of 11.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,889 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.19%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 852,092K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,351K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,413K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,908K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 5.75% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,316K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 22,853K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,519K shares , representing a decrease of 348.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 76.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 22,268K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,613K shares , representing an increase of 34.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 63.54% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

