Barclays Upgrades Gates Industrial (GTES)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is $23.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $22.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is 3,758MM, an increase of 9.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.29%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.02% to 356,410K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 21,338K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,877K shares , representing a decrease of 143.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 52.34% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 14,929K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,626K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 57.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,370K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 9,674K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,546K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,612K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 47.42% over the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.