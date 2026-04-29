Barclays Upgrades Franklin Resources (BEN)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.45% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is $27.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.45% from its latest reported closing price of $29.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 8,028MM, a decrease of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an decrease of 428 owner(s) or 42.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.10%, an increase of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 281,239K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 31,557K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,123K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,354K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 86.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,069K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,797K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 3.41% over the last quarter.

ProShare Advisors holds 6,556K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,280K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,383K shares , representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 29.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.