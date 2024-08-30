Barclays Upgrades Foot Locker (FL)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is $27.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of $31.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,731MM, an increase of 7.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.10%, an increase of 20.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 103,513K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,316K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,008K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 17.14% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,563K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 54.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 61.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,084K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.