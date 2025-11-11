Barclays Upgrades First Hawaiian (FHB)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for First Hawaiian (NasdaqGS:FHB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.55% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is $27.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.55% from its latest reported closing price of $24.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is 946MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.16%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 161,704K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,931K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,105K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 10,051K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,493K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 7.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,489K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,426K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 1.56% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,600K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,496K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 6.51% over the last quarter.

