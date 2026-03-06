Barclays Upgrades First Advantage (FA)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for First Advantage (NasdaqGS:FA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.43% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for First Advantage is $17.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.43% from its latest reported closing price of $12.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Advantage is 914MM, a decrease of 41.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Advantage. This is an decrease of 165 owner(s) or 41.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FA is 0.12%, an increase of 48.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 193,529K shares. The put/call ratio of FA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 89,558K shares representing 51.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,954K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,382K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,099K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,319K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FA by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,788K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,864K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,881K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FA by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.