Barclays Upgrades Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt () (EQNR)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:EQNR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt () is $26.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.16 to a high of $37.76. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $24.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt () is 102,732MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.31%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 181,232K shares. The put/call ratio of EQNR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 107,166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,180K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,777K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,530K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 92.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,429K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 80.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,933K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,089K shares , representing a decrease of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 83.83% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Background Information

Equinor ASA Background Information

Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil and StatoilHydro) is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger. It is primarily a petroleum company, operating in 36 countries with additional investments in renewable energy.

