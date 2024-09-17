Barclays Upgrades Entergy (LSE:0IHP)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Entergy (LSE:0IHP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.79% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 126.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 110.11 GBX to a high of 144.92 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.79% from its latest reported closing price of 128.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 13,088MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IHP is 0.30%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 233,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,926K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,163K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 16.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,748K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,479K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares , representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,533K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 89.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,481K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 1.44% over the last quarter.

