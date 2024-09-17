Barclays Upgrades Entergy (ETR)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $126.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $128.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,775MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.30%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 233,538K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,926K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,163K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 16.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,748K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,479K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares , representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,533K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 89.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,481K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.