Barclays Upgrades Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. is $103.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.10% from its latest reported closing price of $77.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elastic N.V. is 1,680MM, an increase of 27.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.40%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 94,796K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,786K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,157K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 57.32% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,943K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,595K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,731K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,558K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,329K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,807K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Elastic N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

