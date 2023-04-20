Barclays Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is $15.87. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.80% from its latest reported closing price of $9.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is $4,498MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ethic holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 42.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 36.05% over the last quarter.

BKMC - BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 38.09% over the last quarter.

WAYFX - WAYCROSS FOCUSED EQUITY FUND holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 19.69% over the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 65.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 68.74% over the last quarter.

IHE - iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF holds 781K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 1.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 611,951K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

See all Elanco Animal Health regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.