Barclays Upgrades Dynatrace (BMV:DT)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Dynatrace (BMV:DT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.57%, an increase of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 299,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,745K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,472K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 13,462K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,705K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 61.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,838K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,874K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares , representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 15.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,482K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.