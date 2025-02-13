Barclays Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (XTRA:6D81)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (XTRA:6D81) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.00% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 94,09 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 77,83 € to a high of 114,46 €. The average price target represents an increase of 20.00% from its latest reported closing price of 78,41 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,755MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6D81 is 0.16%, an increase of 27.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 357,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,707K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 88.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,920K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,934K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,937K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 56.93% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,956K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 0.53% over the last quarter.

