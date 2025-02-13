Barclays Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDPN is 0.16%, an increase of 27.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 358,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,707K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,324K shares , representing a decrease of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 88.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,920K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,934K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,937K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,584K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,284K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.