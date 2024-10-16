Barclays Upgrades Doximity (DOCS)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.27% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $34.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.27% from its latest reported closing price of $43.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 671MM, an increase of 35.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.21%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.39% to 132,702K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,404K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,218K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 53.73% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,897K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,216K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 61.57% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,853K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,466K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 13.48% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,838K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Doximity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

