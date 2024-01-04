Barclays Upgrades Dollar General (DG)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.65% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 141.32. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from its latest reported closing price of 131.28.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 41,373MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is a decrease of 129 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.26%, a decrease of 22.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 236,749K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 16,403K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,088K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,935K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,788K shares, representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,928K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 32.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,814K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 35.65% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 6,630K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,881K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

