Barclays Upgrades Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Diamondback Energy (NasdaqGS:FANG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $226.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $155.54 to a high of $300.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $181.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is 9,103MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.41%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 193,184K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,132K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,609K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 6.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,624K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,597K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,374K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 83.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,243K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,251K shares , representing a decrease of 76.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 91.87% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 4,937K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

