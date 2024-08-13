Barclays Upgrades Dell Technologies (LSE:0A7D)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Dell Technologies (LSE:0A7D) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an increase of 280 owner(s) or 20.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7D is 0.34%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 233,714K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 13,456K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing an increase of 45.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7D by 118.72% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,812K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,434K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7D by 21.87% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,711K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares , representing a decrease of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7D by 8.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,577K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7D by 29.01% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 7,415K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715K shares , representing an increase of 49.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7D by 711.68% over the last quarter.

