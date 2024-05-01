Barclays Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:DCPH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.32% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 24.68. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.32% from its latest reported closing price of 25.27.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is 186MM, an increase of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCPH is 0.11%, an increase of 18.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 62,761K shares. The put/call ratio of DCPH is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,788K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,898K shares , representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 5,200K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,612K shares , representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,802K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,307K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,850K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

