Barclays Upgrades Dana (DAN)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Dana (NYSE:DAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dana is $10.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of $10.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 11,025MM, an increase of 5.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.10%, an increase of 19.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.46% to 181,498K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,287K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,229K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,343K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 6,728K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,325K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,055K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 92.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,142K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Dana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

