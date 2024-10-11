Barclays Upgrades CVS Health (SNSE:CVS)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (SNSE:CVS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 289 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.37%, an increase of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 1,280,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 61,683K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,013K shares , representing an increase of 33.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 56,024K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,777K shares , representing an increase of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 6.64% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,232K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,544K shares , representing an increase of 33.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,661K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,567K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,456K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,144K shares , representing an increase of 62.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 93.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.