Barclays Upgrades CMS Energy (LSE:0HR4)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for CMS Energy (LSE:0HR4) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.94% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is 73.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 59.17 GBX to a high of 80.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from its latest reported closing price of 69.78 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 8,862MM, an increase of 17.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,523 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HR4 is 0.30%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 358,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,589K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,014K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR4 by 84.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,257K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,771K shares , representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HR4 by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,741K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,610K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HR4 by 80.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,467K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,433K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HR4 by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,824K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HR4 by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.