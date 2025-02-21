Barclays Upgrades CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSD)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.76 to a high of $29.34. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $23.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,767MM, an increase of 16.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSD is 0.51%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 8,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSD by 4.87% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,035K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSD by 0.62% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,023K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSD by 10.08% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 514K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSD by 2.77% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 220.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSD by 89.06% over the last quarter.

