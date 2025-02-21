Barclays Upgrades CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSC)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of December 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.02 to a high of $29.71. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $23.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,767MM, an increase of 16.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSC is 0.27%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 5,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 7.88% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 6.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 462K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 1.58% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 9.96% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.