Barclays Upgrades Chewy (CHWY)

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.96% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy is 27.11. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 35.96% from its latest reported closing price of 19.94.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 11,376MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.15%, a decrease of 55.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 72.17% to 124,087K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,828K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 51.09% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 5,776K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 77.89% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,133K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 79.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,858K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares, representing a decrease of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 61.18% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,836K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

