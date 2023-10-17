Barclays Upgrades ChampionX (CHX)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChampionX is 40.34. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of 33.60.

The projected annual revenue for ChampionX is 4,170MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

ChampionX Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $33.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 11.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 928 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChampionX. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHX is 0.37%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 256,040K shares. The put/call ratio of CHX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 8,184K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 46.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,318K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,778K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 111.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,206K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 6.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,005K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 7.40% over the last quarter.

ChampionX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

