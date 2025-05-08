Barclays Upgrades Certara (CERT)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Certara (NasdaqGS:CERT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.83% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Certara is $15.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 32.83% from its latest reported closing price of $11.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is 464MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.11%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 142,466K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,936K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,090K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,213K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 62.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 152.31% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 5,459K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 52.40% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,241K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Certara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

