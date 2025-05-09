Stocks

Barclays Upgrades Certara (BMV:CERT)

May 09, 2025 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Certara (BMV:CERT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:CERT / Certara, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,936K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,016K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,213K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 62.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 152.31% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 5,459K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 52.40% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,241K shares. No change in the last quarter.

