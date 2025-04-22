Barclays Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.39% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is 35.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.29 GBX to a high of 41.98 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.39% from its latest reported closing price of 37.55 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,828MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,326 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 836,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 87,450K shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 5.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 46,645K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,723K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 45,573K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,773K shares , representing an increase of 61.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 173.57% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 30,475K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,073K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 14.72% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,289K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.