Barclays Upgrades Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Celldex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CLDX) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.20% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $55.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 61.20% from its latest reported closing price of $34.38 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 51.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.30%, an increase of 75.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 72,045K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,080K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares , representing an increase of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 79.26% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 5,943K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,618K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,565K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,040K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing a decrease of 16.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 53.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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