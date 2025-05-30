Barclays Upgrades California Resources (CRC)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.13% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for California Resources is $59.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.13% from its latest reported closing price of $42.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources is 2,257MM, a decrease of 31.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.28%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 99,039K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,507K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,248K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 44.74% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 4,982K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 3.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,404K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,582K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 10.22% over the last quarter.

California Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.