Barclays Upgrades Bunge Global (BG)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.05% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bunge Global is $101.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from its latest reported closing price of $94.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bunge Global is 62,349MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunge Global. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BG is 0.24%, an increase of 58.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.24% to 156,051K shares. The put/call ratio of BG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glencore holds 32,806K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 15,505K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 40.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BG by 59.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,315K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 4.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,536K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 4.27% over the last quarter.

