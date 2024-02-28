Barclays Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 102.68. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of 109.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,466MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 78,441K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,465K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,313K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares, representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 19.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,765K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,393K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,948K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.