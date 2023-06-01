Barclays Upgrades Bluebird bio (BLUE)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluebird bio is 7.04. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.09% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

The projected annual revenue for Bluebird bio is 68MM, an increase of 1,576.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluebird bio. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUE is 0.05%, a decrease of 50.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.36% to 102,149K shares. The put/call ratio of BLUE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 15,050K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,400K shares, representing an increase of 30.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 9,883K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares, representing an increase of 53.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 0.48% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 4,586K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 94.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 961.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,222K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 48.68% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,105K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 64.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

Key filings for this company:

