Barclays Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0T3W)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0T3W) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0T3W is 0.46%, an increase of 50.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 75,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 12,669K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,637K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 86.19% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,029K shares , representing a decrease of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 53.16% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 3,888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 57.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 175.20% over the last quarter.

ARTYX - Artisan Developing World Fund Investor Shares holds 2,718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0T3W by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.