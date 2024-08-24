Barclays Upgrades Bilibili (BLBLF)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bilibili (OTCPK:BLBLF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.92% Upside

As of June 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bilibili is $16.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.60 to a high of $25.56. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili is 32,451MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBLF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.49% to 27,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 9,130K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,831K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,677K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares , representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 52.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,552K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 49.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 67.84% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBLF by 75.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.