Barclays Upgrades Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.84% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is $46.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from its latest reported closing price of $38.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 8,485MM, an increase of 14.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88, an increase of 7.18% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.17%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 244,245K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,235K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,494K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,987K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 81.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,903K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 24.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,846K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

