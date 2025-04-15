Barclays Upgrades Autoliv (ALV)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.66% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is $115.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.66% from its latest reported closing price of $82.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 10,923MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALV is 0.32%, an increase of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 58,816K shares. The put/call ratio of ALV is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 46.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,382K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 21.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,352K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 1,379K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Autoliv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries. Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.