Barclays Upgrades Astrana Health (ASTH)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Astrana Health is $44.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of $37.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astrana Health is 2,272MM, a decrease of 35.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrana Health. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 49.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTH is 0.13%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 33,882K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,277K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

325 Capital holds 1,839K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,710K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,342K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 44.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 72.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,038K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 46.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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