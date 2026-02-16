Barclays Upgrades Analog Devices (ADI)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Analog Devices (NasdaqGS:ADI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.64% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is $314.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.64% from its latest reported closing price of $337.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is 13,591MM, an increase of 23.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.69, a decrease of 2.73% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.42%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 494,450K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,469K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,168K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 87.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,959K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,079K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,941K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,239K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.