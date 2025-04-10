Barclays Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (BMV:COLD)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Americold Realty Trust (BMV:COLD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Cohen & Steers holds 28,837K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,788K shares , representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 22,368K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 16,391K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,395K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,008K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,025K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 64.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,417K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,628K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 12.55% over the last quarter.

