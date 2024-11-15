Barclays Upgrades American Airlines Group (AAL)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for American Airlines Group (NasdaqGS:AAL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $12.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $14.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is 53,310MM, a decrease of 0.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.11%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 452,236K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 57,340K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,881K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 1.56% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 54,577K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 26,034K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,937K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,488K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,427K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,851K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.58% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

