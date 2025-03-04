Barclays Upgrades Agree Realty (ADC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agree Realty is $81.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of $74.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agree Realty is 704MM, an increase of 14.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agree Realty. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADC is 0.36%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 147,349K shares. The put/call ratio of ADC is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,768K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,830K shares , representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 42.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,963K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 2.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,353K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,244K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 3,029K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

