Barclays Updates Debt Issuance Prospectus

Barclays PLC has released a new supplement to its Base Prospectus for its Debt Issuance Programme, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. This update is now available for public viewing, offering investors essential information regarding Barclays’ financial offerings. Interested parties can access the document online or through the National Storage Mechanism.

