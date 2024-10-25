Barclays Updates AUD Debt Issuance Information

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has released a supplemental information memorandum for its AUD Debt Issuance Programme, enhancing vital details for investors interested in its securities. This document is now accessible through the International Securities Market and the National Storage Mechanism, providing key updates for market participants.

