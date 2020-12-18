Barclays UK chairman Cheshire steps down, Crawford Gillies takes over

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Barclays' BARC.L UK director and chair Ian Cheshire is stepping down from Jan 1 2021 to be succeed by Crawford Gillies, the bank said on Friday.

Cheshire has decided he is unable to take on the extra commitment to carry out a programme of change at the unit, Barclays said in a statement.

Gillies will step down from his current position as senior independent director on the Barclays board, with Brian Gilvary succeeding him in that position.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

