Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities sector

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 30, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Aniruddha Ghosh for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but the British investment bank downgraded the utilities sector.

Analysts, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector to "underweight" rating.

