Barclays To Start GBP 700 Mln Share Buy-back Programme

(RTTNews) - British investment bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) said on Friday that it is starting a share buy-back programme to acquire ordinary shares of 25 pence each for a maximum consideration of 700 million pounds.

With the buy-back programme, the company plans to reduce its share capital and therefore, the ordinary shares bought under the programme will be cancelled.

The share buy-back programme will end on August 4.

Barclays said that it has entered into an agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (JPMS) to carry out the buy-back on its behalf.

The company said that no repurchases will be made in the US or in respect of its American Depositary Receipts.

