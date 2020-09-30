US Markets

Barclays to shut non-UK linked Barclaycard accounts on Nov. 16

Sinead Cruise Reuters
Barclays has written to Barclaycard holders to warn them their accounts will be closed on November 16 if their card is not linked to a UK address, as British banks continue to grapple with how to service expat customers after Brexit.

Barclays said it communicated the potential closures to affected customers earlier this month.

