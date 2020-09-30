Barclays to shut non-UK linked Barclaycard accounts on Nov. 16

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has written to Barclaycard holders to warn them their accounts will be closed on November 16 if their card is not linked to a UK address, as British banks continue to grapple with how to service expat customers after Brexit.

Barclays said it communicated the potential closures to affected customers earlier this month.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Lawrence White)

